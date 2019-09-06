Publix Aprons: Fish Sliders and Pineapple Slaw with Mango Lassi

Ingredients:

4 firm fish fillets (such as mahi, swordfish, or tilapia), about 1 1/2 lb

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

5 green onions, finely chopped

1 fresh jalapeño pepper, finely chopped

1 peeled/cored fresh pineapple, finely chopped

1 grapefruit, for juice

1 (16-oz) bag shredded coleslaw mix

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 cup hot (or mild) banana pepper rings, drained

3 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise

8 potato rolls

Steps: