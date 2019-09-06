Publix Aprons: Fish Sliders and Pineapple Slaw with Mango Lassi

Ingredients:
4 firm fish fillets (such as mahi, swordfish, or tilapia), about 1 1/2 lb
1/2 bunch fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped
5 green onions, finely chopped
1 fresh jalapeño pepper, finely chopped
1 peeled/cored fresh pineapple, finely chopped
1 grapefruit, for juice
1 (16-oz) bag shredded coleslaw mix
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
1 tablespoon canola oil
1/2 cup hot (or mild) banana pepper rings, drained
3 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
8 potato rolls
Steps:
- Chop cilantro (1/2 cup), green onions (1/2 cup), jalapeño (remove seeds and membrane if desired), and pineapple. Squeeze
grapefruit for juice (1/2 cup). Place in large bowl: juice, coleslaw, cilantro, green onions, pineapple, and salt; toss to combine.
- Cut fish into 8 equal pieces; coat with seasoning (wash hands). Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Pour oil in
pan, then add fish; cook 3–4 minutes on each side or until browned and 145°F. Drain banana peppers.
- Spread mayonnaise evenly on bottom-halves of rolls; top with fish, 1/3 cup coleslaw mixture, banana peppers, and top-half of roll.
Serve with remaining slaw on the side.