Everything Spice Cheese Spread
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 6 servings)


Ingredients:
4 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon pink (or kosher) salt

8 oz Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

2 teaspoons Bakery everything bagel seasoning Chips, crackers, or vegetable tray (optional for dipping)

Steps:

  1. Set cream cheese out to soften. Combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, red pepper, mustard, and salt; blend with electric mixer until smooth.
  2. Shred cheese, then stir cheese and seasoning into cream cheese mixture. Serve dip with chips, crackers, or a vegetable tray, if desired. Note: If everything bagel seasoning is not available, combine 1/4 teaspoon minced dry onion, 1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds, 1/4 teaspoon poppy seeds, and 1/4 teaspoon garlic & herb spice blend.

Everything Bites with Beer Cheese Fondue
Active Time – 30 minutes, Total Time – about 1 hour (Makes 6 servings)


Ingredients:
1 refrigerated prerolled pizza dough (14–15 oz)

1/4 cup egg substitute (or 1 large egg), beaten

3 tablespoons Bakery everything bagel seasoning

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

12 oz lager beer (or whole milk)

1 cup half-and-half (or whole milk)

8 oz aged cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)


Steps:

  1. Unroll dough and place on flat work surface; brush lightly with egg, then sprinkle 2 tablespoons seasoning evenly on both sides. Cut into 1-inch squares and arrange on nonstick (or lightly greased) baking sheet. Let dough stand 30 minutes to rise.
  2. Preheat oven to 450°F. Preheat large stockpot on medium 2–3 minutes. Melt butter in pot; reserve 4 tablespoons for later use. Sprinkle flour over butter in pot; cook and stir 1 minute. Pour beer into pot, whisking to blend. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in half-and-half, red pepper (if using), and remaining 1 tablespoon seasoning; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Meanwhile, bake dough 5–7 minutes or until lightly browned. Shred cheese. Brush everything bites with reserved melted butter.
  4. Whisk cheese into beer mixture until melted and smooth. Serve beer cheese fondue with everything bites.

Everything Chicken with Hot Honey Glaze

Ingredients:
1 bag frozen popcorn chicken (20–24 oz)

Cooking spray

1/4 cup hot honey

2 tablespoons Bakery everything bagel seasoning


Steps:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat baking sheet with spray, then arrange chicken in single layer; bake 15 minutes.
  2. Remove chicken from oven; drizzle with honey and toss to coat. Sprinkle seasoning evenly over chicken; bake 4–5 minutes more minutes or until crispy and 165°F. Serve.

