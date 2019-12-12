Publix Aprons: Everything but the Bagel

Everything Spice Cheese Spread
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
4 oz cream cheese, softened
1 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon pink (or kosher) salt
8 oz Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
2 teaspoons Bakery everything bagel seasoning Chips, crackers, or vegetable tray (optional for dipping)
Steps:
- Set cream cheese out to soften. Combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, red pepper, mustard, and salt; blend with electric mixer until smooth.
- Shred cheese, then stir cheese and seasoning into cream cheese mixture. Serve dip with chips, crackers, or a vegetable tray, if desired. Note: If everything bagel seasoning is not available, combine 1/4 teaspoon minced dry onion, 1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds, 1/4 teaspoon poppy seeds, and 1/4 teaspoon garlic & herb spice blend.
Everything Bites with Beer Cheese Fondue
Active Time – 30 minutes, Total Time – about 1 hour (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
1 refrigerated prerolled pizza dough (14–15 oz)
1/4 cup egg substitute (or 1 large egg), beaten
3 tablespoons Bakery everything bagel seasoning
7 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
12 oz lager beer (or whole milk)
1 cup half-and-half (or whole milk)
8 oz aged cheddar cheese, shredded
1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)
Steps:
- Unroll dough and place on flat work surface; brush lightly with egg, then sprinkle 2 tablespoons seasoning evenly on both sides. Cut into 1-inch squares and arrange on nonstick (or lightly greased) baking sheet. Let dough stand 30 minutes to rise.
- Preheat oven to 450°F. Preheat large stockpot on medium 2–3 minutes. Melt butter in pot; reserve 4 tablespoons for later use. Sprinkle flour over butter in pot; cook and stir 1 minute. Pour beer into pot, whisking to blend. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in half-and-half, red pepper (if using), and remaining 1 tablespoon seasoning; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Meanwhile, bake dough 5–7 minutes or until lightly browned. Shred cheese. Brush everything bites with reserved melted butter.
- Whisk cheese into beer mixture until melted and smooth. Serve beer cheese fondue with everything bites.
Everything Chicken with Hot Honey Glaze
Ingredients:
1 bag frozen popcorn chicken (20–24 oz)
Cooking spray
1/4 cup hot honey
2 tablespoons Bakery everything bagel seasoning
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat baking sheet with spray, then arrange chicken in single layer; bake 15 minutes.
- Remove chicken from oven; drizzle with honey and toss to coat. Sprinkle seasoning evenly over chicken; bake 4–5 minutes more minutes or until crispy and 165°F. Serve.