Creamy Marsala Rosa Pork Pasta
Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
4 oz cream cheese, softened 4 cups chicken broth (or stock) 8 oz baby Portobello mushrooms 8 oz baby white mushrooms 2 shallots, finely chopped 1/8 bunch fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped 1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb) 1 tablespoon smokehouse maple seasoning 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided 8 oz spaghetti pasta 3/4 cup Marsala wine 1 (8-oz) can tomato sauce 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar 1 tablespoon stone ground Dijon mustard Prep: Set cream cheese out to soften. Bring broth to boil for pasta. Quarter all mushrooms. Chop shallots and parsley (2 tablespoons).
Steps:
- Melt butter in large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Cut pork into 1-inch-thick slices; coat with seasoning (wash hands). Add pork to pan; cook 1–2 minutes on each side or until browned.
- Cook pasta in broth following package instructions; drain (reserving 1/4 cup pasta liquid).
- Remove pork from pan and let stand to rest. Reduce heat to medium, then add remaining 1 tablespoon butter, shallots, and mushrooms; cook and stir 4–5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in wine, tomato sauce, reserved pasta liquid, cream cheese, vinegar, and mustard.
- Return pork to pan; cook 5–6 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce has thickened and pork is 145°F. Toss pasta into pork mixture during last minute of cook time. Sprinkle with parsley; serve.