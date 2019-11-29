Publix Aprons Cookie-palooza

APRONS ADVICE Complete your cookie swap with fresh salad blend, sandwich platter, and sweet tea. In a hurry? Make a custom cookie by spreading cream cheese icing between two Bakery cookies and forming into a sandwich cookie. Recipe: Cocoa Crisp and Toffee Cookies Active Time – 20 minutes, Total Time – 1 hour, 10 minutes (Makes 30 servings) Ingredients: 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened Nonstick aluminum foil 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1/4 teaspoon baking soda 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 1 cup sugar 1 large egg (or 1/4 cup egg substitute) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 1/2 cups cocoa-flavored rice cereal 3/4 cup toffee bits Steps: 1. Set butter out to soften. Line baking sheet with foil. Combine in mixing bowl: flour, baking soda, and salt. 2. Place butter and sugar in second mixing bowl; beat with electric mixer until combined and pale yellow. Beat in egg and vanilla until combined, then beat in flour mixture (in batches) until dough forms. Gently stir (fold in) cereal and toffee until combined. Chill dough 30 minutes. 3. Preheat oven to 350°F. Scoop dough (about 1 tablespoon) onto baking sheet; bake 10–12 minutes or until edges are crisp and centers are set. Let stand 3 minutes to cool on baking sheet, then transfer to rack and let stand to cool completely before serving. (Makes about 30 cookies.) CALORIES (per 1/30 recipe) 120kcal; FAT 5g; SAT FAT 3g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 15mg; SODIUM 60mg; CARB 17g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 11g; PROTEIN 1g; CALC 0%; IRON 6% Aprons Meal Copy page 2 Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies Active Time – 30 minutes, Total Time – 1 hour, 20 minutes (Makes 18 servings) Ingredients: 1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened Nonstick aluminum foil 1 (17.5-oz) package sugar (or oatmeal) cookie mix 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1/2 cup pumpkin puree 1 large egg (or 1/4 cup egg substitute) 1 cup butterscotch (or white chocolate) morsels 8 oz mascarpone cheese (or whipped cream cheese) 1 tablespoon instant coffee Steps: 1. Set butter out to soften. Line baking sheet with foil. Combine in mixing bowl: cookie mix, flour, and cinnamon. 2. Place butter, pumpkin, and egg in second mixing bowl; beat with electric mixer until combined. Beat in cookie mixture until dough forms. Gently stir (fold) in butterscotch. Chill dough 30 minutes. 3. Preheat oven to 350°F. Scoop dough (about 1 tablespoon) onto baking sheet; bake 10–12 minutes or until edges are golden and centers are set. Let stand 5 minutes to cool on baking sheet, then transfer to rack and let stand to cool completely. 4. Combine mascarpone and coffee. Spread about 2 teaspoons mascarpone mixture on flat side of one cookie, then press flat side of second cookie gently onto mascarpone mixture to form a “whoopie pie”. Repeat with remaining cookies and mascarpone mixture. Serve. (Makes about 18 cookie sandwiches.) CALORIES (per 1/18 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 15g; SAT FAT 9g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 35mg; SODIUM 100mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 21g; PROTEIN 3g; CALC 4%; IRON 0% Recipe: Cherry-Almond Sugar Bars Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 1 hour, 45 minutes (Makes 24 servings) Ingredients: 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened Nonstick aluminum foil 3/4 cup maraschino cherries, drained and finely chopped 1 cup sugar 2 large eggs (or 1/2 cup egg substitute) 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/2 teaspoon almond extract 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1/4 teaspoon baking powder 8 oz cream cheese frosting Red and green sprinkles (optional) Steps: 1. Set butter out to soften. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 13- x 9-inch baking dish with foil. Drain cherries and remove stems (if needed), then chop and pat dry. 2. Place butter and sugar in mixing bowl; beat with electric mixer until combined and fluffy. Beat in eggs, vanilla extract, and almond extract until combined. Stir in flour, salt, and baking powder until dough forms. Gently stir (fold) in cherries until blended. 3. Press dough into baking dish; bake 40–45 minutes or until center is set and edges are golden. Let stand to cool completely before removing from dish. 4. Cut cookies (using serrated knife) into 2-inch long bars. Spread frosting evenly over cookies; top with sprinkles (if using). Serve. (Makes about 24 cookies.) CALORIES (per 1/24 recipe) 180kcal; FAT 8g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0.5g; CHOL 35mg; SODIUM 70mg; CARB 27g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 16g; PROTEIN 2g; CALC 0%; IRON 6% CATEGORY: Other/Desserts