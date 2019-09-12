Publix Aprons: Chimichurri-Style Meatball Hoagies with Food Truck Puffs

Ingredients:
1 bunch fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped
4 green onions, coarsely chopped
2 limes, for juice
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon chipotle (or chili) powder
3 cloves fresh garlic
1/2 cup basil pesto
12 fresh seasoned beef meatballs (about 1 lb)
Nonstick aluminum foil
6 Bakery hoagie rolls
1 cup sour cream
1 cup queso fresco cheese, crumbled
1 cup medium salsa
Prep:
Preheat oven to 425°F. Chop cilantro (1 cup) and green onions (1/2 cup).
Squeeze limes for juice (2 tablespoons).
Steps:
- Place in food processor bowl (or blender): cilantro, green onions, lime juice, cumin, chili powder, garlic, and basil pesto; process until
blended. Reserve 1/4 cup herb mixture for later use, then coat meatballs in remaining herb mixture. Arrange meatballs on foil-lined
baking sheet; bake 15–18 minutes and until 160°F.
- Slice top of hoagie rolls open, then scoop out inside of bread using fingers, leaving the crust intact. Combine reserved herb mixture
and sour cream until blended and smooth. Crumble cheese.
- Place 2 meatballs in each hoagie roll; top evenly with cheese. Bake hoagies 2–3 minutes. Divide salsa and sour cream mixture
evenly over each hoagie; serve.