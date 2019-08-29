Publix Aprons Chicken Wings with Panzanella
Ingredients:
1 zucchini (about 8 oz) 1 yellow squash (about 8 oz) 2 large red bell peppers 1 small red onion 1 (0.75-oz) package fresh basil, coarsely chopped 2 Bakery hoagie rolls 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 1 teaspoon pepper, divided 3 lb chicken wings 1/2 cup sundried tomato spread (or pesto) 1/2 cup red wine vinegar 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Steps:
- Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium-high. Coat vegetables with 1 teaspoon oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Coat rolls with 1 teaspoon oil. Cut chicken wings in half, separating at the joint (if desired). Coat chicken wings with remaining 1 teaspoon oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper (wash hands).
- Place chicken on grill; cook 10 minutes. Add vegetables; cook 8–10 minutes, turning occasionally, until vegetables are tender and chicken is 165°F. Grill rolls 2–3 minutes or until toasted.
- Combine in food processor bowl (or blender): tomato spread, 2 pieces of bell pepper, 2 slices of onion, vinegar, and red pepper; process until smooth. Cut squash, zucchini, rolls, remaining peppers, and remaining onions into 1-inch pieces. Combine vegetables, bread, basil, and 1/2 cup pesto mixture in medium bowl. Serve salad with wings and remaining sauce on the side.