Publix Aprons: Chicken-Meatball and Hummus Tabouleh Bowls

Recipe: Chicken-Meatball and Hummus Tabouleh Bowls
Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 servings)


Ingredients:
Nonstick aluminum foil 1 lb Thai-seasoned ground chicken (or mild Italian chicken sausage) 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs 1 seedless cucumber, coarsely chopped 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved 1 (4-oz) package mixed salad greens 1/4 cup lemon vinaigrette 1 (10-oz) package hummus 1 cup crumbled feta cheese 1 cup Deli prepared tabouleh (or quinoa) salad 1 cup spiced crunchy chickpeas (optional)


Steps:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Combine chicken and breadcrumbs in large bowl, then form into 1-inch meatballs (wash hands). Arrange meatballs on baking sheet; bake 10–12 minutes and 165°F.
  2. Meanwhile, chop cucumber and halve tomatoes. Toss mixed greens with vinaigrette. Assemble bowl by placing even amount mixed greens in center of serving bowls; top with remaining ingredients in piles. Serve.

