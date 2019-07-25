Publix Aprons Cheesy Chicken Ham and Biscuits

Live Now
Ingredients Nonstick aluminum foil 1 (8-ct) package refrigerated flaky biscuits 12 oz chilled Deli chicken tenders (about 4) 4 slices sweet ham 4 slices cheddar (or Swiss) cheese 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 1 cup honey mustard dressing Steps Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Remove biscuits from package and let stand 5 minutes. Cut each chicken tender into 6–8 slices. Cut ham and cheese slices in half. Open biscuits in half carefully; do not completely separate sides. Flatten out each side, pressing to stretch dough. Top one side of each biscuit with 3–4 slices chicken, 1/2 slice ham, and 1/2 slice cheese (folding ham and cheese in half, if necessary), leaving 1/4-inch border. Pull remaining side of biscuit over filling, crimping or pinching edges together to seal. Place biscuits on baking sheet 2 inches apart; bake 18–20 minutes or until golden brown and hot. Melt butter; brush over warm biscuits. Serve with dressing for dipping. Taco Meatball Cups Ingredients Cooking spray 1 (8-ct) package refrigerated flaky biscuits 1/2 cup refried beans 1/2 cup creamy jalapeño cheese spread 24 frozen bite-size beef (or pork) meatballs (12–14 oz) 1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend 1/2 cup thick-and-chunky salsa 1/2 cup guacamole (optional) Steps Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat mini muffin pans (24 total cups) with spray. Separate each biscuit into 3 layers, then place each piece into muffin cups; top each with 1 teaspoon beans, 1 teaspoon cheese spread, and 1 meatball (pressing meatball into dough). Bake 15–18 minutes or until biscuits are brown and meatballs are 165°F. Top evenly with cheese; let stand 10 minutes to cool. Top evenly with salsa and guacamole, if desired. Serve. Aprons Advice Complete your meal with a fresh fruit cup, pretzel rods, cheese sticks, and brownie bites for dessert.

