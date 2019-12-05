Publix Aprons: Broiled Salmon and Potatoes with Dill Vinaigrette

Broiled Salmon and Potatoes with Dill Vinaigrette
Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)


Ingredients:
1 medium fennel bulb, sliced thinly

2 shallots (about 3 oz), thinly sliced and divided

1 cup Bakery everything bagel chips, crushed Nonstick aluminum foil

24 oz baby potatoes

1/4 cup fresh dill 2 teaspoons stone-ground mustard

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

4 teaspoons everything bagel seasoning, divided

1/2 cup olive oil, divided 4 salmon fillets, skin removed (about 1 1/2 lb)

Prep: Cut fennel in half and remove core. Slice fennel and shallots (about 3/4 cup each). Crush bagel chips.

Steps:

  1. Place oven rack 6-inches from broiler, then preheat broiler on HIGH. Line baking sheet with foil. Place potatoes in large microwave-safe dish and cover; microwave on HIGH for 8–10 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork.
  2. Meanwhile, combine in food processor bowl: dill (discard stems), 1 tablespoon shallots, mustard, vinegar, 1 teaspoon seasoning, and 1/4 cup oil; process until combined. Set vinaigrette aside.
  3. Combine remaining 1/4 cup oil and 3 teaspoons seasoning in large bowl until blended; reserve 2 tablespoons for later use. Add to bowl: potatoes, fennel, and remaining shallots; toss to coat. Arrange potatoes, fennel, and shallots in single layer on baking sheet; broil 4–6 minutes or until vegetables have browned.
  4. Remove pan from oven; stir potatoes mixture. Arrange salmon around potatoes mixture; top salmon with reserved 2 tablespoons oil mixture. Broil salmon and potatoes mixture 6–7 minutes or until browned and fish is 145°F. Top salmon evenly with crushed chips, and serve with potatoes mixture, drizzled with vinaigrette.

