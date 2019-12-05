Publix Aprons: Broiled Salmon and Potatoes with Dill Vinaigrette

Broiled Salmon and Potatoes with Dill Vinaigrette
Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1 medium fennel bulb, sliced thinly
2 shallots (about 3 oz), thinly sliced and divided
1 cup Bakery everything bagel chips, crushed Nonstick aluminum foil
24 oz baby potatoes
1/4 cup fresh dill 2 teaspoons stone-ground mustard
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
4 teaspoons everything bagel seasoning, divided
1/2 cup olive oil, divided 4 salmon fillets, skin removed (about 1 1/2 lb)
Prep: Cut fennel in half and remove core. Slice fennel and shallots (about 3/4 cup each). Crush bagel chips.
Steps:
- Place oven rack 6-inches from broiler, then preheat broiler on HIGH. Line baking sheet with foil. Place potatoes in large microwave-safe dish and cover; microwave on HIGH for 8–10 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork.
- Meanwhile, combine in food processor bowl: dill (discard stems), 1 tablespoon shallots, mustard, vinegar, 1 teaspoon seasoning, and 1/4 cup oil; process until combined. Set vinaigrette aside.
- Combine remaining 1/4 cup oil and 3 teaspoons seasoning in large bowl until blended; reserve 2 tablespoons for later use. Add to bowl: potatoes, fennel, and remaining shallots; toss to coat. Arrange potatoes, fennel, and shallots in single layer on baking sheet; broil 4–6 minutes or until vegetables have browned.
- Remove pan from oven; stir potatoes mixture. Arrange salmon around potatoes mixture; top salmon with reserved 2 tablespoons oil mixture. Broil salmon and potatoes mixture 6–7 minutes or until browned and fish is 145°F. Top salmon evenly with crushed chips, and serve with potatoes mixture, drizzled with vinaigrette.