Publix Aprons: Bloody Mary Steak with Almond Green Bean-Nectarine Salad

Bloody Mary Steak
Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1 lemon, for juice
1/2 cup spicy tomato juice
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon celery salt
Large zip-top bag
1 1/2 lb boneless grilling steaks (such as ribeye, New York strip, or top sirloin)
Cooking spray
1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
Steps:
- Squeeze lemon for juice (1 tablespoon). Combine in bowl: tomato juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and celery
salt. Pour one-half sauce into zip-top bag; set remaining-half aside for later use. Add steaks to bag; knead to coat and let stand 15
minutes (or overnight) to marinate. Preheat grill (or grill pan).
- Remove steaks from bag (discard marinade) and coat with spray; grill steaks 3–4 minutes on each side or until grill-marked and
125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done). Let stand 3 minutes
before slicing.
- Sprinkle steak slices evenly with cheese. Serve with reserved sauce on the side for dipping.
NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steaks,
but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as
measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before carving.