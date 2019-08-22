Publix Aprons: Blackened Pork Tenderloin

Live Now
Blackened Pork Tenderloin with Grits and Red Bean Salad

Ingredients:
5 green onions, finely chopped
1/2 bunch fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped
1 (10-oz) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained
1 can red beans (15–16 oz), drained and rinsed
1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)
2 teaspoons blackening seasoning
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 (15-oz) bag frozen gumbo vegetable blend (okra, corn, onions, and sweet peppers)
1 cup quick-cook grits
3 cups water
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Steps:

  1. Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Coat pork with seasoning. Pour oil in pan, then add pork; cook 4 minutes, turning
    often, or until browned on all sides. Stir in vegetable blend; cover and cook 7–9 minutes, turning pork occasionally, or until vegetables
    are hot and pork is 145°F.
  2. Meanwhile, combine grits, water, and salt in microwave-safe bowl; cover and microwave 7–9 minutes, stirring halfway through cook
    time, or until grits are tender. Stir in butter and cheese until melted and combined.
  3. Combine in medium bowl: tomatoes, beans, cilantro, green onions, and vinegar; stir to blend. Divide grits evenly among four serving
    plates; top with even amounts vegetable blend and pork. Serve with bean salad.

