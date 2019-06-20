Publix Aprons: Blackberry Barbecue Chicken Panini with Coconut-Berry Freeze

Blackberry Barbecue Chicken Panini with Coconut-Berry Freeze

Active Time – 35 minutes, Total Time – 2 hours, 10 minutes (Makes 4 servings (with leftovers)

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh blackberries

1/4 cup sweet chili sauce

1 tablespoon chipotle hot sauce

8 slices precooked bacon

1 small jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced

1 Deli chilled oven-roasted chicken, shredded

4 tablespoons spreadable butter-margarine blend

8 slices multigrain bread

4 slices Gouda (or Monterey Jack) cheese



Steps:

1. Combine berries, sweet chili sauce, and hot sauce in small saucepan on medium; cook 4–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until berries break down and sauce thickens. Mash berries with potato masher or back of wooden spoon, then set blackberry barbecue sauce aside to cool.



2. Preheat two-sided tabletop grill following manufacturer instructions. Heat bacon following package instructions, then cut slices in half. Slice jalapeño (remove seeds and membrane if desired). Shred chicken (breast only, about 2 cups).



3. Spread butter blend on one side of all bread slices, then place bread butter-side down on a flat surface. Divide chicken among 4 bread slices; top each with 2–3 jalapeño slices, 4 pieces of bacon, and 1 cheese slice. Spread 2 tablespoons blackberry barbecue sauce over remaining 4 bread slices, then place bread sauce-side down on top of cheese to assemble sandwiches.



4. Transfer sandwiches to two-sided tabletop grill and close lid lightly; cook 3–5 minutes or until cheese has melted and chicken is hot. Serve.