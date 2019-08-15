Publix Aprons: Barbecue Chicken Kabobs over Cheesy Rice

Ingredients:
2 cups unsalted chicken stock (or broth)
1 cup white rice
1 fresh mango (or 1 medium peach)
1 large red bell pepper
1 lb fresh chicken tenderloins
8 (6-inch) wooden skewers
1 teaspoon reduced-sodium rotisserie chicken seasoning
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
2 tablespoons lime juice
Cooking spray
1 cup fat-free shredded cheddar cheese
Steps:
- Preheat grill (or grill pan). Bring stock to a boil; add rice. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 18–20 minutes or until liquid is
absorbed and rice is tender.
- Meanwhile, peel and cut mango into 1-inch chunks. Cut bell pepper and chicken into 1-inch pieces. Thread chicken, bell pepper, and
mango, alternating items, onto skewers (wash hands). Sprinkle seasoning evenly over skewers.
- Combine barbecue sauce and lime juice. Coat skewers with spray, then place on grill; cook 8–10 minutes, turning occasionally, until
browned and chicken is 165°F. Brush with barbecue mixture during last 2 minutes cook time.
- Fluff rice with a fork; stir in cheese. Serve skewers over rice with remaining sauce on the side.