Publix Aprons: Barbecue Chicken Kabobs over Cheesy Rice

Ingredients:
2 cups unsalted chicken stock (or broth)
1 cup white rice
1 fresh mango (or 1 medium peach)
1 large red bell pepper
1 lb fresh chicken tenderloins
8 (6-inch) wooden skewers
1 teaspoon reduced-sodium rotisserie chicken seasoning
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
2 tablespoons lime juice
Cooking spray
1 cup fat-free shredded cheddar cheese

Steps:

  1. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Bring stock to a boil; add rice. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 18–20 minutes or until liquid is
    absorbed and rice is tender.
  2. Meanwhile, peel and cut mango into 1-inch chunks. Cut bell pepper and chicken into 1-inch pieces. Thread chicken, bell pepper, and
    mango, alternating items, onto skewers (wash hands). Sprinkle seasoning evenly over skewers.
  3. Combine barbecue sauce and lime juice. Coat skewers with spray, then place on grill; cook 8–10 minutes, turning occasionally, until
    browned and chicken is 165°F. Brush with barbecue mixture during last 2 minutes cook time.
  4. Fluff rice with a fork; stir in cheese. Serve skewers over rice with remaining sauce on the side.

