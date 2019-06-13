Publix Aprons: Asian Barbecue-Style Steaks and Onions with PB&J Cookie Pizza

Asian Barbecue-Style Steaks and Onions with PB&J Cookie Pizza

Total Time – 50 minutes (Makes 4 servings (with leftovers)



APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, macaroni salad, and Bakery potato rolls.

Don’t cook the steaks on high heat, or the sugars in the marinade may burn instead of caramelizing on the steak.

Ingredients:

2 large red onions, sliced

1/4 cup molasses

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon chipotle (or chili) powder

Large zip-top bag

1 1/2 lb boneless grilling steaks (such as ribeye, New York strip, or tenderloin)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt



Steps:

1. Cut onions into 1-inch slices. Combine molasses, soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, and chipotle powder; whisk until blended. Place 1/2 of the marinade in zip-top bag and reserve remaining 1/2 for later use. Add steaks and onions to zip-top bag; knead to coat, then let stand 20 minutes (or overnight) to marinate.



2. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium. Remove steaks and onions from bag (discard marinade); sprinkle with salt. Grill 3–4 minutes on each side or until onions are tender and grill-marked and steaks are 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done). Let steaks stand 3 minutes to rest.



3. Cut onions into bite-size pieces; toss with remaining 1/2 marinade. Slice steaks; serve topped with onions.