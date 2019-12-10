Publix Aprons: Annual Sides

Sautéed Parsnips and Carrots
Ingredients:
1 lb fresh carrots
1 lb fresh parsnips
3/4 cup pitted dates, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh oregano, coarsely chopped
1 lemon, for juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
6 cloves fresh garlic
1 cup water
3 teaspoons reduced-sodium chicken (or vegetable) base
2 tablespoons seasoned butter (3 butter pats)
Steps:
- Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Peel carrots and parsnips; chop both into 1-inch pieces. Chop dates and oregano. Squeeze lemon for juice (2 tablespoons).
- Place oil in pan, then add parsnips, carrots, and garlic; cook 18–20 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until vegetables are lightly browned and beginning to soften.
- Stir in water, chicken base, oregano, dates, and butter until combined. Cook 10–12 more minutes, stirring occasionally, or until most of liquid has evaporated and vegetables are desired tenderness. Stir in lemon juice. Serve.
Broccoli with Buttery Breadcrumbs
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons seasoned butter (6 butter pats), divided
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1 packet hollandaise sauce mix (0.9–1.6 oz)
1 cup water
1/8 bunch fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped
2 (12-oz) packages fresh broccoli florets
Steps:
- Melt butter in medium sauté pan on medium. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir 2–3 minutes, or until breadcrumbs are golden. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Prepare hollandaise following package instructions (using water). Chop parsley (2 tablespoons).
- Microwave broccoli following package instructions. Arrange broccoli on serving platter; drizzle with hollandaise, then sprinkle with toasted breadcrumbs and parsley. Serve.
Baked Potato Casserole
Ingredients:
3 lb gold potatoes
5 large eggs
3 tablespoons seasoned butter (6 butter pats)
1 (5.2-oz) package garlic-herb spreadable cheese
1 cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons kosher salt Cooking spray
Steps:
- Peel potatoes, then cut into 1-inch slices. Place potatoes in large saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil on high. Reduce heat to low and simmer 15–18 minutes or until tender.
- Meanwhile, separate egg yolks from whites (discard whites or reserve for another use). Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Drain potatoes, then return to same pan; add butter, spreadable cheese, cream, and salt. Mash potatoes with potato masher (or beat with electric mixer on low), then gently stir (fold) in egg yolks.
- Coat 9-inch deep baking dish with spray. Spread potato mixture into dish; bake 30–35 minutes or until mixture rises slightly and top is golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes; serve.