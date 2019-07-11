Publix Aprons: Ancho Salmon with Corn Relish and Avocado Rice

Ancho Salmon with Corn Relish and Avocado Rice

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, dinner rolls, and cheesecake for dessert.

To save time, sauté 3 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels until tender, then combine with remaining relish ingredients.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ancho (or chili) powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

4 salmon fillets, skin removed (about 1 1/2 lb)

1 tablespoon + 1/4 cup canola oil

2 ears yellow corn

1/4 bunch fresh cilantro, finely chopped

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 small jalapeño pepper, finely chopped

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup lime juice

1 (12-oz) package frozen savory herb cauliflower rice

2 Hass avocados

Steps:

Preheat grill (or grill pan). Combine ancho, brown sugar, cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon salt on a plate. Coat salmon with 1 tablespoon

oil, then press both sides of salmon into ancho mixture until evenly coated (wash hands).

Place corn on grill; cook 8 minutes, turning occasionally, then move over indirect heat and cook 6 more minutes or until crisp-tender.

Place salmon on grill with corn; cook 3–4 minutes on each side or until grill-marked and 145°F.

Chop cilantro (1/4 cup), green onions, and jalapeño (remove seeds and membrane, if desired). Combine in medium bowl: honey,

lime juice, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; whisk in remaining 1/4 cup oil until blended.

Remove corn from cob; whisk into honey mixture. Microwave rice following package instructions. Peel and pit avocados; cut into

small cubes and gently stir into rice. Arrange rice on serving plate; top with salmon and spoon corn relish over salmon. Serve.

TRENDING STORIES:

Palm Harbor man fights off gator to save daughter’s dog

Ship seized in $1.3 billion cocaine bust belongs to JP Morgan Chase

St. Pete woman accused of picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream; urinating on ice cream maker

WATCH: Brawl breaks out in courtroom during sentencing for killer

Thousands pledge to storm Area 51 to ‘see them aliens’

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral

See which schools in Tampa Bay received the best and worst grades