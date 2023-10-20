Local photographer Michelle Caudle previews her exhibition, Radical Self-Acceptance, showcasing photographs of “breast cancer warriors” who decided to tattoo their chests after winning their battles with the disease. The photos are on display at The Brenda McMahon Gallery in Gulfport throughout October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Proud breast cancer survivors adorn chests with tattoos showcased in new exhibition
Posted:
Updated:
