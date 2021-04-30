Protect your skin with Cetaphil

Dr. Tiffany J. Libby, M.D., FAAD is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Director of Mohs Micrographic and Dermatologic Surgery at Brown Dermatology. She specializes in general and cosmetic dermatology, skin cancer, and Mohs micrographic surgery. She is also the Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Brown University where she is involved in the surgical education of dermatology residents. When she’s not in MOHs surgeries or practicing general and cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Libby enjoys spending time with her three children and playing violin and tennis.

For more information, you can head to Cetaphil.com