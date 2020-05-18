Proper Cleaning Techniques

Breaking News
Here are more important tips:

** Interior home cleaning – what key points to hit – door knobs, faucet, refrigerator handle (appliance handles in general), range dials, buttons on microwave, remote control, gaming controllers.  Of course, the obvious ones like kitchen counters.  **

** How to PROPERLY use disinfecting sprays/cleaners – most people spray & wipe when you’re actually supposed to spray & let sit up to 5 minutes to actually kill bacteria that could be growing & then wipe.  **

** Get in the habit of leaving keys & shoes by your front door when you enter your home or apartment.  **

** What products are approved to kill viruses like COVID-19 & how to find if the products you have at home are EPA certified.  **

** This is a real good one too – kid’s car seats are a hotbed for bacteria – have your viewers ever disinfected their kid’s car seat? How to properly do this.  

** What Vital Oxide kills and what the average household cleaner kills – what log kill count means – there is a difference between “kills 99.99% of bacteria and 99.999%”   **

** What does kill claim mean? Is your household cleaner really killing the bacteria and viruses you want them to kill? 

** What is the difference between a disinfectant and a sanitizer?  Bet most of your viewers don’t know this one – certainly I don’t – Kyle can explain.  **

** Simple procedures to follow after you have your home/car disinfected so you make sure you don’t accidentally re-introduce viruses and bacteria into the home or car.  **

About Kyle Ray:

As Founder/CEO of Geek Window Cleaning (www.geekwindowcleaning.com), Kyle & his company have been serving the Houston area since 2008 BUT these tips apply to EVERYONE.  Offering multiple services like power washing, home/commercial disinfection (with EPA  approved disinfectants that are so important especially now), roof washing, & of course, window washing.

