Project Coral Making History

The Florida Aquarium is proud to announce that it is the first to induce spawning of Atlantic corals in a laboratory setting. This groundbreaking scientific advancement offers new hope for restoration of the Florida Reef Tract and coral reefs around the world. This momentous undertaking – known as Project Coral – is the first to successfully spawn Atlantic pillar coral (Dendrogyra cylindrus) which have been held in “spawning aquariums” for over a year. These systems use advanced LED technology and are computer-controlled to mimic sunrises, sunsets, moon phases, temperature and water quality parameters that subtly signal the corals to reproduce. That technology and approach has resulted in successful spawn of the pillar coral for the past few days.