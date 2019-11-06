Princess Cruise Lines: Sky Princess Maiden Voyage

Princess Cruises 18th ship, Sky Princess, just completed a four-day Maiden Voyage arriving in Athens, Greece after departing from Tireste, Italy, exciting media and guests on board with the onboard experiences, best wi-fi at sea and the largest balcony at sea.

The ship is now sailing a series of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in North America on December 1st for a season of Caribbean cruises from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The 3,660-guest Sky Princess shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Regal Princess, Royal Princess and Majestic Princess. The ship also features breathtaking Sky Suites, with expansive views from the largest balconies at sea.

The Princess Cruises fleet continues to expand with four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025.