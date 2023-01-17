About the author ‘Witnessing Whiteness’: Shelly Tochluk is a Professor of Education at Mount Saint Mary’s University-Los Angeles. For over 18 years, she has worked with AWARE-LA (Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere-Los Angeles) to host dialogues and an annual 4-day institute, Unmasking Whiteness, which leads White people into a deeper understanding of their personal relationship to race and systemic racism.

In a country polarized by either/or thinking, Witnessing Whiteness uses a both /and approach to help white folks step into their full humanity and courageously witness how whiteness shapes them. It gently nudges and inspires, offering a path toward a healthy, anti-racist white identity that allows for authentic pride and joy. With sharp and clear analysis informed by a deeps desire for transformative justice, Tochluk offers true life examples, practical tools, and lessons you will refer back to time and time again. This is a must-have for any white person who cares about racial justice.