The group known as The Chiselers is hosting its annual, estate-quality garage sale this weekend, selling everything from furniture, art and china to heirloom collectibles and household goods. Proceeds will help fund maintenance of the iconic Plant Hall on the Univeristy of Tampa campus. The 132-year-old building will be site of the the 58th Annual Chiselers Market, Saturday, March 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.