Preparing for Flu Season Naturally

The seasoned chef of the Museum's renowned Café Gala has taken the flavors of Dalí’s home in Catalonia and the outskirts of the Basque town of San Sebastian from fork to frame in this free exhibit featured in the Museum’s Raymond James Community Room. These works explore the greatest hits of Bandel’s edible masterpieces (served daily at the cafe) that were inspired by his culinary travels to Spain.

Chef Chuck Bandel started his professional cooking career at age 21, began running kitchens at 30 and today finds his passions for food, travel and photography go hand in hand. Chef Bandel has been at The Dalí since its opening.

Chef Bandel’s evolution of culinary expertise is ever-present in the refined composure of his Café Gala dishes. In 2017 and 2018, the Museum sent Bandel to Spain for a culinary immersion. While there, he was given the opportunity not only to explore Dalí's homeland, but to experience it first hand while staging in two of the country’s most celebrated dining establishments – Paco Pérez’s 2 Michelin star restaurant, Miramar, and San Sebastian’s Restaurante Martin Berasategui. “Every dish I do is directly inspired from my time in Spain, either from an ingredient, a technique, a feeling, or a place,” Chef Bandel said.

Tomorrow through December 1, guests to the Museum can admire the beauty of Chef Bandel's culinary artistry both on and off the plate in "Flavors of Spain: Photos by Chef Bandel, Café Gala". Images for the exhibition can be found here.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Café Gala will have a dedicated weekly special inspired by each of the regions and experiences during Bandel’s time in Spain. The specials include culinary treats such as:

• “Burnt” Basque Cheesecake with Cava Rose Raspberry Sauce, Berries. Inspired by Chef Bandel’s time in San Sebastian • Ajo Blanco with Lump Crab

WHEN: August 31, 2019 - December 1, 2019

WHERE: 1 Dalí Blvd. St. Petersburg, FL 33701 Raymond James Community Room First Floor of the Museum

COST: No admission fee required to view this exhibit