Tampa, FL (August 17, 2022) — The Power Walk for Dress for Success® is back! Join Dress for Success Tampa Bay (DFSTB) for the 2022 Power Walk on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in honor of Women’s Equality Day. The indoor 5K event will take place at the Citrus Park Town Center (8021 Citrus Park Town) in Tampa, with registration beginning at 7:30 AM.

This family-friendly indoor event will include pre-walk stretches with Body by Chinyere, inspirational and upbeat tunes by top Tampa Bay DJ Lady Shay, a special national anthem performance by R&B powerhouse J’Nelle, face-painting for children, carousel rides, and a celebration with some of the largest corporate sponsors in the Tampa Bay region! The event also will showcase the inspirational journey of a member of DFSTB’s Professional Women’s Group.

Katie McGill, DFSTB’s Executive Director, said, “I am very excited to resume the Power Walk in-person, inside the Citrus Park Center, after a two-year hiatus. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Professional Women’s Group, which was established in 2001 and has supported women for the past 21 years. The mission of the Professional Women’s Group is to promote employment retention and career advancement by providing valuable skill-building information while creating a safe environment to network with other professionals.”

Diane Howard, President of the DFSTB Board, said, “We are very excited to bring together employees, friends, and families in the community to support our 2022 Power Walk. Paying attention to the critical role that health and wellness play in our lives is essential to reaching personal and professional goals. Our Power Walk is not just a ‘come out and walk and help us raise money,’ it’s to come out and be a part of something that makes our community a better place.”

For more information about DFSTB’s Power Walk 2022 and to register for participation as an individual or family, please visit the event website at bit.ly/dfstbpowerwalk22.

For sponsorship opportunities for the 2022 Power Walk, please visit bit.ly/sponsordfstbpowerwalk2022.

For more information about DFSTB’s mission, services, programs, and ways to get involved, please visit https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org or call 813-259-1876.

DFSTB’s Power Walk 2022 is a global event in partnership with all Dress for Success affiliates.