Farron never posed for a portrait in 18th century clothing, but projection mapping by Enlightened Monkey Arts made a moving image of her possible. The artists behind that, Elln Hagney and Dave Gordon, will bring “Ranch Reflections: An Art and Light Exhibition” to Lakewood Ranch at the community’s Waterside Place town center from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. January 14-20. The moving murals will help launch Lakewood Ranch’s 30th anniversary.