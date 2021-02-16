Pork tenderloin with chipotle-blueberry sauce

Chef Judi Gallagher, author of “Reflections and Recipes,” teaches us how to whip up a pork tenderloin with chipotle-blueberry sauce.

Pork Tenderloin with Chipotle-Blueberry Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups blueberry preserves
  • ¼ teaspoon chipotle powder
  • ½ orange, zested and juiced
  • 3 tablespoons whole grain mustard, divided
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pork tenderloin (roughly 1-1/2 pounds)

Directions:

  • In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine the blueberry preserves, chipotle powder, orange zest and juice, and 2 tablespoons of the mustard.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Reduce heat to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until berries begin to burst and sauce is at a thick consistency – about 10 to 15 minutes. Pour into a serving bowl and set aside.
  • Preheat the grill, broiler, or large grilling pan.
  • Rub the tenderloin with the remaining 1 tablespoon of mustard and season on all sides with salt and pepper.
  • Put pork on foil-lined sheet tray on a wire rack and broil approximately 5 to 6 inches from the heat source.
  • Turn the meat every 3 to 5 minutes, cooking until an instant-read thermometer registers 145 degrees F, about 15 to 20 minutes.
  • Set aside on a cutting board and allow to rest for about 5 minutes, tented with foil.
  • Slice pork and transfer to a serving platter.
  • Serve with the blueberry sauce.

