Chef Judi Gallagher, author of “Reflections and Recipes,” teaches us how to whip up a pork tenderloin with chipotle-blueberry sauce.
Pork Tenderloin with Chipotle-Blueberry Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 cups blueberry preserves
- ¼ teaspoon chipotle powder
- ½ orange, zested and juiced
- 3 tablespoons whole grain mustard, divided
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 pork tenderloin (roughly 1-1/2 pounds)
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine the blueberry preserves, chipotle powder, orange zest and juice, and 2 tablespoons of the mustard.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Reduce heat to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until berries begin to burst and sauce is at a thick consistency – about 10 to 15 minutes. Pour into a serving bowl and set aside.
- Preheat the grill, broiler, or large grilling pan.
- Rub the tenderloin with the remaining 1 tablespoon of mustard and season on all sides with salt and pepper.
- Put pork on foil-lined sheet tray on a wire rack and broil approximately 5 to 6 inches from the heat source.
- Turn the meat every 3 to 5 minutes, cooking until an instant-read thermometer registers 145 degrees F, about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Set aside on a cutting board and allow to rest for about 5 minutes, tented with foil.
- Slice pork and transfer to a serving platter.
- Serve with the blueberry sauce.