Plexaderm: Reduce Key Signs of Aging

Princess Cruises 18th ship, Sky Princess, just completed a four-day Maiden Voyage arriving in Athens, Greece after departing from Tireste, Italy, exciting media and guests on board with the onboard experiences, best wi-fi at sea and the largest balcony at sea.

The ship is now sailing a series of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in North America on December 1st for a season of Caribbean cruises from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.