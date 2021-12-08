Plexaderm HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $14.95 Trial Pack plus Free Shipping

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Months of record-level resignations continued through October, with 4.2 million Americans voluntarily leaving their jobs. While that number is still high, it's a decrease compared to the record in September.

Over the course of the "Great Resignation," where Americans have chosen to leave their jobs even as the COVID-19 pandemic creates difficulties with economic recovery, millions of workers still decided to quit, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.