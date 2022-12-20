Eight months after his cancer diagnosis, 17-year-old Jayden Spencer met his personal goal of suiting up to play on Plant High School’s varsity basketball team. He scored two points in the season opener, helping the Panthers win 62-29. With his determination and positive attitude, Jayden is giving us a Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).
Plant High School junior returns to basketball court after beating cancer
by: Whitt Laxson
Posted:
Updated:
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now