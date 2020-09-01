Planet Earth: A Celebration



The Unique Program Features the Most Awe-Inspiring Moments of

Emmy-Winning Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II

With a New Score by Oscar-Winning Composer Hans Zimmer

Performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra And Dave,

And New Narration from Sir David Attenborough.



Executive Producer Jo Shinner can discuss what goes into

creating nature programming, collaborating with one of

Hollywood’s greatest composers to create a special

during a Pandemic, and how in moments of crisis,

the natural world can be a source of inspiration and escape.

Nature programming veteran Jo Shinner has worked in the BBC Studios Natural History Unit since 2011. The many programs she has exec-produced for the BBC includes this year’s ‘Fierce Queens,’ narrated by Reese Witherspoon, ‘Earth From Space’, ‘Animals Behaving Badly’, ‘Koko: the Gorilla who Talks To People’, Nature’s Miracle Orphans, Animal Super Parents, Nature’s Greatest Dancers, ‘Baby Chimp Rescue’, ‘Animal Babies: First Year On Earth’, ‘Big Cats About The House’, ‘Nature’s Weirdest Events’, and ‘Earth’s Greatest Spectacles.’



Prior to joining the Natural History unit, Jo produced wildlife investigative drama reconstruction documentaries and original series for National Geographic.