Gina Ferwerda, author of the cookbook, “Meals from the Mitten”, shares her recipe for pizza crust made with ground chicken. It’s protein-packed, delicious and versatile.

Ground Chicken Pizza

FOR CRUST

1 pound ground chicken breast

1 egg

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon house seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic, onion and smoked paprika)

1/2 cup parmesan, shredded

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

TOPPINGS

Shredded lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Shredded cheddar cheese

Avocado ranch dressing (recipe below)

Preheat oven to 400. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Add all ingredients for crust to a large bowl and thoroughly combine.

Place chicken mixture on parchment and evenly spread into a circular shape (about 12 inches in diameter). Bake for 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and top with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and drizzle with Avocado Ranch Dressing.

Avocado Ranch Dressing

2 avocados, halved, peeled and seeded

1 garlic clove

1 tablespoon dry ranch seasoning

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon green jalapeño sauce

1/4 cup cilantro

1/4 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/2 teaspoon pepper