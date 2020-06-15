Pistachio Peach Danish

For more information go to: www.vumatv.com

About VumaTVVuma's name quite literally means "all together", and that meaning fluently translates into the mission: to bring authentic multicultural content into the global limelight. Led by Founder and CEO Alberto Marzan, VumaTV's vision includes providing curated content for an underserved global multicultural audience— but the platform isn't meant to promote differences in a way that encourages those audiences to wall themselves off from the rest of the world. On the contrary, Vuma strives to provide a streaming service without borders, sharing content that intentionally recognizes and celebrates race, ethnicity, and intellect around the globe.