Pirates of Penzance

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Officer shares pizza lunch with homeless woman
Spain to declare state of emergency over virus outbreak
Coronavirus cancellation: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled by INDYCAR
Jack Daniel’s closing Tennessee distillery to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Blood supply dwindles in Tampa Bay, ‘OneBlood’ needs your help
Video
Top Stories
Race down St. Pete streets in real IndyCar at Grand Prix
Video
Top Stories
‘Solar Vortex’ America’s first dual tailspin waterslide spins into Adventure Island
Video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry Friday and nearing records this weekend
Video
Hillsborough elections supervisor: protecting polling places ‘primary’ concern
Video
Coronavirus causes polling location changes across Tampa Bay
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
Road Rants
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pasco County: Man quarantined at home with COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus concerns in Tampa Bay may impact travel plans, but there are options
Video
Top Stories
Is coronavirus ‘community spread’ in Florida? Feds say yes, DeSantis’ office says no
Video
Hillsborough County conducts sweep of adult businesses ahead of WrestleMania
Video
Palm Harbor woman bilked out of $12K to help fake granddaughter warns of sophisticated scheme
Video
2 private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
Top Stories
Coronavirus cancellation: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled by INDYCAR
Top Stories
Masters postponed over coronavirus concerns
Kevin Love donates $100K to Cleveland Cavaliers, arena staff after season suspended
Coronavirus impact: Little League asks organizations to suspend operations
Race down St. Pete streets in real IndyCar at Grand Prix
Video
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
POSTPONED: 2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Spain to declare state of emergency over virus outbreak
Top Stories
Straz Center cancels all performances, classes, events through mid-April
BayCare Health System to limit hospital patient visitors as coronavirus cases rise
Kevin Love donates $100K to Cleveland Cavaliers, arena staff after season suspended
Carnival passengers say they were denied boarding due to existing conditions
Video
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pirates of Penzance
Daytime
Posted:
Mar 13, 2020 / 12:11 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 13, 2020 / 12:11 PM EDT
Opera singer Tyler Putnam is here to sing a song from The Pirates of Penzance for us.
Top Videos
Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School
11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations
America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island
Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
Hillsborough elections supervisor: protecting polling places a "primary" concern
Evan Emerson Poll 6pm
Evan Coronavirus polling place issues
Pasco county man says he's living with the coronavirus
Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Florida: More than 40 cases, 3 new in Tampa Bay
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations
Video
Coronavirus update: 15 new positive cases of coronavirus in Florida, 3 in Tampa Bay area
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Hillsborough, Pasco counties issue local state of emergency for 7 days
Coronavirus cancellation: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled by INDYCAR
Office at 55 and over community in Pinellas Park ‘exposed’ to coronavirus
Video
Carnival passengers say they were denied boarding due to existing conditions
Video
Coronavirus in Florida: DeSantis suspends all official travel for state employees
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Worm supermoon will light up the sky this week
Polk, Manatee County, State of Florida set up call centers for coronavirus questions
‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 years
Video
Art to save the sea: ‘Washed Ashore’ debuts at Florida Aquarium
Video
10-year-old Florida boy becomes robotic superhero for day as his Make-A-Wish
Video
More Don't Miss