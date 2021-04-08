Pinellas Pepper Fest features many local and regional specialty food businesses. There are Contests happening the entire weekend like the Amateur Hot Sauce Competition, Pepper Eating Contest, Amateur Salsa Competition, Extreme Lolly Lick-A-Thon (the hottest lollipop in the world, sponsored by Intensity Academy) & the Favorite Vendor Competition.

Handpicked exhibitors who fit the entertaining vibe of the Pinellas Pepper Festival present unique, exciting and dynamic offerings in the form of sauces, salsas, rubs, plants, pepper products, gadgets, kitchenware, FREE samples and more. Shop our vendor’s wares while you enjoy fantastic live music and frivolous entertainment throughout the weekend.

Don’t worry, you’ll find some mild peppers at this sizzling event as well! From sweet peppers to mild peppers and of course the peppers with heat (and peppers with insane heat), peppers can be included in virtually any cuisine in recipes handed down by nearly every ethnicity around the world.

The festival is a pet and family-friendly event where people of all ages will enjoy the HOTTEST event in town and will leave wanting more! $3.00 Admission, Children under 12 and parking are complimentary!

Learn more at www.PinellasPepperFest.com, https://www.facebook.com/PinellasPepperFest/ or by calling 727-322-5217