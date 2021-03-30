Pimento Cheese 5 Ways

Pimento cheese is a favorite this time of year and actually lasts in the refrigerator for weeks. Today I’m going to show you 5 different ways to use it. From a cheese ball to deviled eggs, your family and friends are gonna love it. Use pimento cheese in the place of sliced cheese on your burger for a cheeseburger upgrade. To make pimento cheese deviled eggs, add about 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise and a half a cup of pimento cheese to the yolks of 5 hard cooked eggs. Mix well and pipe or spoon the filling into the egg whites. Top with a slice of pickled okra. Dress up a regular baked potato with pimento cheese and bacon and you’ve got a decadent, cheesy baked potato. Make pimento cheese the center of attention at your party with a pimento cheese ball. Combine 12 ounces of pimento cheese with 8 ounces of cream cheese at room temperature. Chill for about an hour then form into a ball roll in chopped pecans or garnish of your choice. Finally, nothing beats going at a container of pimento cheese with a cracker for a delicious and quick snack. Try your hands at these pimento cheese variations using my original VeryVera recipe from the VeryVera Cookbook.