Pimento Cheese 5 Ways

Vitamin C Day is April 4th. We all know the many benefits of digesting Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid. Crucial for the development and repair of body function, helping our bones, our teeth, and of course, boosting our immune systems.

But you may not know about the magical effect topical Vitamin C has on the skin. Here to tell us all about it in honor of Vitamin C Day is Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Dustin Portela.