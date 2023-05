Tips for Preparedness:

• Food and medicine: 3-7 days’ worth of dry and canned (pop-top) food, a two-week supply of medicine, and at least 7 days’ supply of water, along with

feeding dishes and liquid dish soap.

• First aid kit: Anti-diarrheal medication, antibiotic ointment, bandage tape,

scissors, cotton bandage rolls, flea and tick prevention, isopropyl alcohol,

latex gloves, saline solution, towel, washcloth, and tweezers.

• Sanitation: Litter, litter pan, scoop, newspaper, paper towels, trash bags, and

household chlorine bleach or disinfectant.

• Important documents: Identification papers, medical records, medication

instructions, emergency contact list, and a photo of your pet.

• Travel supplies: Crate or pet carrier, extra collar/harness with ID tags, leash,

flashlight, batteries, and a muzzle.

• Comfort items: Favorite toys, treats, and an extra blanket or familiar bedding.

For more information on pets and disasters, including a pet evacuation kit

checklist, visit https://www.avma.org/resources-tools/pet-owners/emergencycare/pets-and-disasters



About AVMA President, Dr. Lori Teller, DVM

Dr. Lori Teller is a graduate of Texas A&M University College of Veterinary

Medicine and Biomedical Sciences (TAMU CVM), and she is a board-certified

diplomate of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners in canine and feline

practice. She worked at Meyerland Animal Clinic for many years, starting at the

age of 12 and continuing after graduation from veterinary school. In 2018, Dr.

Teller joined the faculty at TAMU CVM as a clinical associate professor of

telehealth. Dr. Teller has special interests in internal medicine cases, particularly

those regarding GI diseases and autoimmune problems. She also greatly enjoys

cytology as a diagnostic tool for lumps and bumps and working with senior

animals to alleviate pain as they age. She is very passionate about telemedicine

and the role it can play in veterinary medicine.



About the AVMA

Serving more than 99,500 member veterinarians, the AVMA is the nation’s

leading representative of the veterinary profession, dedicated to improving the

health and wellbeing of animals, humans and the environment. Founded in 1863

and with members in every U.S. state and territory and more than 60 countries,

the AVMA is one of the largest veterinary medical organizations in the world.

Informed by our members’ unique scientific training and clinical knowledge, the

AVMA supports the crucial work of veterinarians and advocates for policies that

advance the practice of veterinary medicine and improve animal and human

health.