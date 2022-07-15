We speak with Vera Wagman, director/writer/choreographer of the acclaimed documentary, “Petit Rat”, which tells the story of her mother, Fernande Wagman, who was forced to give up her dream of becoming a ballerina when the Nazis invaded Paris during World War II. The moving film, which was released just before Fernande passed away, documents Fernande’s life after the war and her mission to pass along the gift of dance to her daughters. It also captures the moment when she realized her dream of dancing again in a memorable and powerful scene which she shares with her two daughters.

Watch “Petit Rat” on PBS.