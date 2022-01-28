Marlene the Plant Lady is back with a guide for pet safe houseplants!
Avoid having in your house:
Lilies- even a few specks of pollen can kill a cat
Euphorbia relatives (such as poinsettia)
And be cautious of :
Aroids – Monstera, Philodendrons
Begonias
Very safe plants for cats and dogs:
Fittonia – Nerve Plant
Spider Plant
African Violet
Bird’s Nest Fern
Parlor palm
Plant cat grass in a nursery flat to safe money and have a larger crop
Use large river rocks, terra cotta pot shards or even chicken wire placed on top of your soil to prevent animals from digging into soil
https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/toxic-and-non-toxic-plants