Marlene the Plant Lady is back with a guide for pet safe houseplants!

Avoid having in your house:

Lilies- even a few specks of pollen can kill a cat

Euphorbia relatives (such as poinsettia)

And be cautious of :

Aroids – Monstera, Philodendrons

Begonias

Very safe plants for cats and dogs:

Fittonia – Nerve Plant

Spider Plant

African Violet

Bird’s Nest Fern

Parlor palm

Plant cat grass in a nursery flat to safe money and have a larger crop

Use large river rocks, terra cotta pot shards or even chicken wire placed on top of your soil to prevent animals from digging into soil

https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/toxic-and-non-toxic-plants

