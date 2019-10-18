Perfect Fall Cuisine

Live Now
Mision Lago Ranch, a new luxury, fully-customizable and multi-use venue in Florida with Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, breathtaking views and an unparalleled level of hospitality is now open to the public and available for booking. Bravo’s “Top Chef” Fabio Viviani brings his signature fare to the venue where guests can expect bespoke dining experiences that can be as traditional or avant-garde as desired. Chef Viviani will be designing tailored menus for events at the property that showcase Italian, Spanish, Asian, Mexican, or Modern American fare.

