Chef Jason Smith brought his best game for this holiday dessert, peppermint hot cocoa pound cake.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sour cream Full fat
  • 1/3 cup Oil
  • 4 eggs Large
  • 1/2 cup water 
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • 1 box chocolate cake mix
  • 1 box instant chocolate pudding mix 3.9 oz. box
  • 1 cup crushed candy canes

Glaze:

  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • 2 TBSP milk
  • ¼ cup crushed peppermint
  • Holiday Sprinkles

Directions:

  • In a large mixing bowl, add sour cream, oil, eggs, water, vanilla, mix until smooth.
  • Add cake mix, pudding mix, and mix until just combined.
  • Fold in crushed peppermint
  • Pour batter in a greased and floured loaf pan.  You can use 2 smaller loaf pans or even a 10-12 cup bundt pan, or mini bundt pans.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until an inserted toothpick in the center comes out clean. 
  • Remove and let cool for 10 mins, take out of pan and place on serving platter.
  • To make the glaze, place the powder sugar, vanilla and milk in bowl and whisk together until smooth.
  • Drizzle with glaze, sprinkle with peppermints and holiday sprinkles.

Enjoy!!!