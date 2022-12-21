Chef Jason Smith brought his best game for this holiday dessert, peppermint hot cocoa pound cake.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sour cream Full fat
- 1/3 cup Oil
- 4 eggs Large
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 1 box chocolate cake mix
- 1 box instant chocolate pudding mix 3.9 oz. box
- 1 cup crushed candy canes
Glaze:
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 2 TBSP milk
- ¼ cup crushed peppermint
- Holiday Sprinkles
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, add sour cream, oil, eggs, water, vanilla, mix until smooth.
- Add cake mix, pudding mix, and mix until just combined.
- Fold in crushed peppermint
- Pour batter in a greased and floured loaf pan. You can use 2 smaller loaf pans or even a 10-12 cup bundt pan, or mini bundt pans.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until an inserted toothpick in the center comes out clean.
- Remove and let cool for 10 mins, take out of pan and place on serving platter.
- To make the glaze, place the powder sugar, vanilla and milk in bowl and whisk together until smooth.
- Drizzle with glaze, sprinkle with peppermints and holiday sprinkles.
Enjoy!!!