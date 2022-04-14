Playing a Nicolas Cage superfan in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” wasn’t a stretch for actor Pedro Pascal , who already fit the bill in reality. He talks to us about working with Cage (who plays himself in the film) in the highly-acclaimed, new comedy…. and we TRY to get him to spill the beans on the upcoming season of “The Mandalorian”, in which he plays the title role.
Pedro Pascal on working with Nicolas Cage and the new season of ‘The Mandalorian’
