Pediatric Drug Shortages

Audrey McClelland, a social media consultant and brand advocate is the founder of MomGenerations.com, an online destination for mothers. Mom Generations is in its 7th year and is a destination for mothers featuring over 1300 videos and 7000 postings on the latest trends in fashion and beauty for moms, kid fashion, baby gear, product reviews, toys and many other pieces of advice for busy moms. She has been featured on the Today Show, Good Morning America, and the Rachael Ray Show, and in publications such as The New York Times, The New York Post, and Parenting Magazine. She also is the co-founder of 3 additional digital properties: Getting Gorgeous (gettinggorgeous.com), Digital Mom Handbook (DigitalMomHandbook.com), Rhody Mamas (facebook.com/RhodyMamas) to extended her influence and presence online. Audreywas named to “The Power Pack” Moms in Nielson’s Online Power Moms list, naming her one of the most influential moms online and recently named 2013 Top 50 Fashion Blogs by BlogRank. Audrey has been a spokesperson for many companies such as TJMaxx/Marshall’s, Tide, Pampers, and Healthy Choice. She speaks frequently on the topic of motherhood, fashion/beauty and social media at Blogging conferences, Twitter conferences, Social Media mixers and women’s business conferences.