Pecan Pumpkin Bars

With Maple Cream Cheese Frosting

Serves 12

PUMPKIN BARS

1 cup four

3/4 cup coconut flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon Candied Ginger Cinnamon Spice (or ground cinnamon)

1/8 teaspoon salt

4 eggs

1 3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup canola oil

15 ounce can 100% pure pumpkin

1/4 cup chopped pecans, plus extra for garnish

FROSTING

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 stick butter, softened (1/2 cup)

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/8 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 325º-F. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

MAKE PUMPKIN BARS

In a medium bowl, sift together flours, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

Using an electric stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream together eggs, sugar, oil and pumpkin on medium high speed for 2-3 minutes. Turn the mixer to low and slowly add the dry ingredients and beat until thoroughly combined. Scrape down the side, as necessary. Fold in the pecans and continue to mix until all ingredients are well incorporated.

Pour the pumpkin mixture into baking dish, spread out evenly. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes clean.

MAKE FROSTING

Combine all frosting ingredients together, and beat until creamy.

ASSEMBLE

Frost the bars when cooled, then cut into squares. Top with extra chopped nuts.

Note-

Cover and refrigerate any leftovers.

If you don’t have coconut flour, use all-purpose flour instead.