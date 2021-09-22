Pecan Dried Cranberry Scones

Pecan Dried Cranberry Spice Scones
1 ½ Cups of All Purpose Flour
½ Cup of Cake Flour
¼ Cup of Granulated Sugar
2 ¼ Teaspoons of Baking Powder
¼ Teaspoon of Kosher Salt
2 1/2 Teaspoons of Ground Cinnamon
½ Teaspoon of Ground Ginger
½ Teaspoon Nutmeg
1/8 Teaspoon of Ground Cloves
6 Tablespoons of Cold Unsalted Butter
½ Cup of Toasted Pecans coarsely chopped
½ Cup of Dried Cranberries
¾-1 Cup of Heavy Cream
Whisk together the flours, sugar, baking powder and salt.
Cut the butter into ½” cubes and add it to the flour mixture.
Toss the mixture to coat the butter cubes in flour.
Squeeze the pieces of butter into the flour until you have a mixture that looks like coarse cornmeal with pieces the size of large peas.
Place in the freezer for 5 minutes.
Add the pecans and dried cranberries and stir gently to incorporate.
Add ¾ cup of heavy cream and using a spatula stir the mixture gently until the mixture holds together. If the mixture seems dry add additional heavy cream 1 teaspoon at a time.
Divide the dough in half and shape each into a ball. Pat each half into 5’ circle and cut each into 6 wedges and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.
Brush with heavy cream and sprinkle with extra sugar.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until light golden brown.