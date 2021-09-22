Pecan Dried Cranberry Scones

Pecan Dried Cranberry Spice Scones

1 ½ Cups of All Purpose Flour

½ Cup of Cake Flour

¼ Cup of Granulated Sugar

2 ¼ Teaspoons of Baking Powder

¼ Teaspoon of Kosher Salt

2 1/2 Teaspoons of Ground Cinnamon

½ Teaspoon of Ground Ginger

½ Teaspoon Nutmeg

1/8 Teaspoon of Ground Cloves

6 Tablespoons of Cold Unsalted Butter

½ Cup of Toasted Pecans coarsely chopped

½ Cup of Dried Cranberries

¾-1 Cup of Heavy Cream

Whisk together the flours, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Cut the butter into ½” cubes and add it to the flour mixture.

Toss the mixture to coat the butter cubes in flour.

Squeeze the pieces of butter into the flour until you have a mixture that looks like coarse cornmeal with pieces the size of large peas.

Place in the freezer for 5 minutes.

Add the pecans and dried cranberries and stir gently to incorporate.

Add ¾ cup of heavy cream and using a spatula stir the mixture gently until the mixture holds together. If the mixture seems dry add additional heavy cream 1 teaspoon at a time.

Divide the dough in half and shape each into a ball. Pat each half into 5’ circle and cut each into 6 wedges and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Brush with heavy cream and sprinkle with extra sugar.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until light golden brown.