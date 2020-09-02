Warm Mustard Greens and Pecan Dip

Serves 6 to 8

This refreshing new take on spinach dip is lightened by substituting Greek yogurt for some of the sour cream. If mustard greens aren’t available, try kale or turnip greens. Whichever greens you choose, squeezing out as much moisture as possible from the leaves makes for the creamiest dip. Grate the fresh mozzarella when it is very cold to make grating it easier. This baked appetizer is best served with tortilla chips or baby vegetables for dipping.

1 package (12 ounces/375 g) fresh mustard greens

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 cup (250 g) sour cream

3/4 cup (185 g) plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

1 cup (100 g) pecan halves, toasted and chopped

1/2 pound (250 g) fresh mozzarella cheese, grated

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Tortilla chips and/or baby vegetables, for serving

Preheat the oven to 350˚F (180˚C).

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil, add the greens, and blanch for 3 minutes. Drain into a colander, rinse with cold running water until cool, and drain well. Wrap the greens with six layers of paper towels and squeeze repeatedly to remove as much moisture as possible. Unwrap and reserve.

In a frying pan, warm the oil over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes, until tender. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the blanched greens, sour cream, yogurt, pecans, mozzarella, salt, and black and cayenne peppers and mix until creamy and combined. Transfer to an 8-inch (20-cm) square baking dish with 2-inch (5-cm) sides.

Bake for about 30 minutes, until heated through and starting to brown around the edges. Serve warm with tortilla chips.