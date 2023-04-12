The host of History Channel’s Pawn Stars Do America, Rick Harrison, visits our studio while shooting episodes in Tampa for the second season of the smash spin-off of his original hit, Pawn Stars. He tells us what’s in store for viewers and leaves Maggie speechless after she shows him a precious family heirloom.
‘Pawn Stars Do America’ star Rick Harrison shocks Maggie with on-the-spot appraisal
