Paul Walter Hauser’s portrayal of Larry Hall in “Blackbird” won him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a limited series/ anthology, but he said he was happy to get out of character whenever his scenes were done. Hauser played a convicted kidnapper and suspected serial killer in the show. All episodes are streaming on Apple TV+.
Paul Walter Hauser sheds light on the darkest role he’s ever played
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
