Pastry Chef Yohann Le Bescond joins us in studio to share his experience as a contestant on Food Network’s Summer Baking Championship, his journey from his native France to the U.S. and his secrets to preparing pastries and other desserts that are “too pretty to eat”, including the Citrus Cheesecake and Coconut Cake he teaches us how to decorate.
Pastry Chef Yohann Le Bescond on his journey from France to Florida to Food Network’s ‘Summer Baking Championship’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
