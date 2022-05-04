Chef Hunter Fieri may be best known as the son of Super Chef Guy Fieri, but the ‘Prince of Flavortown’ is also making a name for himself in the culinary world. He recently teamed up with ZENB to create an amazing documentary called ‘WHAT PLANT’S CAN DO,” and now he’s creating amazing recipes using plant-based ingredients that are the newest trend in the foodie world.

Hunter Fieri is teamed up with ZENB to showcase easy and delicious plant-based pasta recipes, including a meal you can dish up in less than three minutes. You’ll learn about plant-based options that will open up a whole new world of flavor and goodness without sacrificing taste and texture.